BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Disagrees with Highfields publication
* Boards are unanimous in recommending shareholders to vote in favour of Delta Lloyd's proposed rights issue
* ISS and Glass Lewis also advise to vote in favour of the rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: