March 3 ICT Automatisering NV :

* FY revenue up 14 pct to 71.8 million euros, 4 pct organic growth

* FY EBITDA came in at 7.1 million euros, an increase of 53 pct

* Proposed dividend of 0.24 euros per share for year 2015

* FY net result came in at 3.6 million euros (FY 2014: 5.0 million euros, incl. 5.6 million euros deferred tax benefit)

* For 2016, ICT expects further growth of revenue and EBITDA compared with 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1LAbLrH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)