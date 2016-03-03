March 3 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Results for the year ended 31 december 2015

* With underlying PBT beating consensus, up 63 pct to 80.1 mln stg (2014: 49.1 mln stg) and EPS up 77 pct to 26.9p (2014: 15.2p).

* Statutory PBT increased by 55 pct to 70.1 mln stg (2014: £45.3m) and statutory EPS was 24.1p (2014: 17.7p).

* Increased profitability driven by a 44 pct increase in loan book 3 to 3,361m stg (31 December 2014: 2,331m stg) underpinned by a 23 pct increase in gross organic originations to 1,685m stg (2014: 1,366m stg)

* NIM increased to 6.2 pct (2014: 6.1 pct), benefitting from continued reduction in cost of funds

* Cost to income ratio reduced to 48.3 pct (2014: 50.5 pct)

* Expects increasing profitability and capital generation to enable declaration of a modest 2016 final dividend arising from 2016 profits, building progressively in 2017 and beyond