BRIEF-Jiangsu Yitong High-tech to dissolve Tianjin branch
April 18 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd : * Says it will dissolve Tianjin branch Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/E1wczL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 3 UBM Plc
* Reg-Ubm plc: Update on the proposed sale of PR Newswire to Cision
* Has received a request for additional information and documentary material from DoJ relating to certain PRN products which account for a very small portion of PRN's global revenues
* Form of request from DoJ, often referred to as a "second request"
* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request"
* Effect of "second request" is to extend waiting period imposed by HSR process until 30 days after UBM and Cision have substantially complied with "second request"
* UBM expects that completion will be after end of Q1 2016
* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request" and will continue to work cooperatively with DoJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd : * Says it will dissolve Tianjin branch Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/E1wczL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.