March 3 UBM Plc

* Reg-Ubm plc: Update on the proposed sale of PR Newswire to Cision

* Has received a request for additional information and documentary material from DoJ relating to certain PRN products which account for a very small portion of PRN's global revenues

* Form of request from DoJ, often referred to as a "second request"

* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request"

* Effect of "second request" is to extend waiting period imposed by HSR process until 30 days after UBM and Cision have substantially complied with "second request"

* UBM expects that completion will be after end of Q1 2016

* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request" and will continue to work cooperatively with DoJ