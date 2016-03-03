BRIEF-Jiangsu Yitong High-tech to scrap establishment of intelligent tech JV with 2 individuals
* Says it will scrap establishment of intelligent tech JV with 2 individuals
March 3 Soprano Oyj :
* Q4 revenue from continuing operations 5.9 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 7.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit continuing operations 493,000 euros versus 511,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue from continuing operation to fall slightly
* Proposes no dividend for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will scrap establishment of intelligent tech JV with 2 individuals
April 18 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd : * Says it will dissolve Tianjin branch Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/E1wczL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)