March 3 Mccarthy & Stone Plc

* H1 revenue increased by 32% to c.£250m (2015: £189m) and forward sales at 29 february 2016 39% ahead at c.£200m (2015: £144m)

* Legal completions increased by 19% to 923 units (2015: 776) driven by 36 new sales outlets and improved sales rates

* Net average selling price increased by 12% to £253k (2015: £226k)

* On track to deliver strategic objective of building and selling at least 3,000 units per annum by 2019

* Group performance in line with previous guidance and expectations for full year unchanged