BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Mccarthy & Stone Plc
* H1 revenue increased by 32% to c.£250m (2015: £189m) and forward sales at 29 february 2016 39% ahead at c.£200m (2015: £144m)
* Legal completions increased by 19% to 923 units (2015: 776) driven by 36 new sales outlets and improved sales rates
* Net average selling price increased by 12% to £253k (2015: £226k)
* On track to deliver strategic objective of building and selling at least 3,000 units per annum by 2019
* Group performance in line with previous guidance and expectations for full year unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: