March 3 Schroders Plc
* Says michael dobson, chief executive since 2001, will step
down from CEO role to become non-executive chairman, effective 4
april 2016.
* dobson will be succeeded by head of investment peter
harrison as CEO, on 4 april 2016.
* andrew beeson, who has been chairman for last four years
and a member of board since 2004, will retire from board on 4
april 2016.
* massimo tosato, executive vice chairman and global head
of distribution, will retire as a director of company and leave
firm on 31 december 2016.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)