BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Navamedic ASA :
* Navamedic expands cooperation with Pohl-Boskamp
* Agreement is for distribution of Nitrolingual Pumpspray in the Nordic markets
* Annual sales of Nitrolingual in Nordic markets are expected to be around 8 million Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016