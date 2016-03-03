UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Istanbul Stock Exchange warns Tukas (55 pct in FY financial statement) and Viking Kagit (63 pct in FY financial statement) to resolve their capital losses Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.