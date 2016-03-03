BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 ALIOR BANK SA :
* Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank is able to make a net profit of 322 million zlotys in 2016 as seen by analysts, the lender's chief executive Wojciech Sobieraj said on Thursday.
* "This will be a challenge, but it's doable," Sobieraj told a news conference.
* Earlier on Thursday Alior said its net profit in 2015 dropped by 4 percent to 310 million zlotys coming below expectations. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: