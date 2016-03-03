March 3 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Response to Worldview offer

* Has considered announcement made on 26 February 2016 by Sunny Hill of its firm intention to make an all cash offer for Petroceltic

* Under terms of offer, Petroceltic shareholders would be entitled to receive 3 pence in cash for each petroceltic share

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of petroceltic at approximately £6.42 million

* Lenders have indicated their willingness to consider further waivers as may be required to continue strategic review process

* Board, which has been advised by Davy, has considered offer and has consulted with a number of stakeholders, including company's lenders

* However, there is no certainty that company will be able to secure further funding from its lenders or from other potential providers of capital

* Board believes that offer undervalues company on assumption of its having appropriate long term funding in place

* Terms and conditions of offer, combined with co's current financial circumstances, create significant uncertainty regarding ability for offer to be completed

* Should company be unable to secure further funding on acceptable terms, it may be unable to continue strategic review process

* Not possible to give a firm recommendation to all Petroceltic shareholders at this time to either accept or reject offer once made