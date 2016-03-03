BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Comparable NHEPS for six months ended 31 December 2015 was 640,9 cents, an increase of 21 pct
* For six months ended 31 December 2015, profit after tax increased by 35 pct to r3,3 billion
* Six month revenue at 17.512 billion rand, down 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016