March 3 De Longhi SpA :

* FY net profit at 149.5 million euros ($162.70 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago

* FY preliminary revenue disclosed to the market on Jan. 25

* Proposes dividend of 0.44 euro per share (increasing from 0.41 euro per share in the previous year)

* Says willing to tackle possible adverse dynamics of markets in 2016 with the aim of preserving organic growth and improving margins Source text: bit.ly/1TaoMuJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)