BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
March 3 Blue Financial Services Ltd
* Anticipated that company will be able to publish its financials for year ending december 2015 by april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: