BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Link Prop Investment publ AB :
* H2 rental income 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.34 million) versus 2.4 million crowns in H1
* H2 profit from property management 5.2 million crowns versus loss 4.2 million crowns in H1
* Proposes dividend of 8 crowns per share to be distributed quarterly (2 crowns per share) Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6130 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: