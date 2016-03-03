March 3 Link Prop Investment publ AB :

* H2 rental income 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.34 million) versus 2.4 million crowns in H1

* H2 profit from property management 5.2 million crowns versus loss 4.2 million crowns in H1

* Proposes dividend of 8 crowns per share to be distributed quarterly (2 crowns per share) Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6130 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)