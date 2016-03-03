UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Wilbo SA :
* Says signed preliminary deal to sell plot of land with production plant in gdynia to Gadus Sp. z o.o. for 18 million zlotys ($4.5 million) net on Jan. 25
* On Jan. 25 signed prelim. conditional agreement with A&D Sp. z o.o. for sale of assets related to production plant for 2.0 million zlotys
* Sales of plot of land, production pland and assets are part of company's strategy for years 2016-2017
* Under strategy plans also to obtain new sources of financing, expand on foreign markets and cut costs by 1.5 million zlotys/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.