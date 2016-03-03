March 3 Wilbo SA :

* Says signed preliminary deal to sell plot of land with production plant in gdynia to Gadus Sp. z o.o. for 18 million zlotys ($4.5 million) net on Jan. 25

* On Jan. 25 signed prelim. conditional agreement with A&D Sp. z o.o. for sale of assets related to production plant for 2.0 million zlotys 

* Sales of plot of land, production pland and assets are part of company's strategy for years 2016-2017

* Under strategy plans also to obtain new sources of financing, expand on foreign markets and cut costs by 1.5 million zlotys/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)