BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 (Reuters) -
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says:
* Consolidated q3 net sales amounted to SEK 6.043 mln compared to SEK 0.482 mln in q3 previous year.
* Says q3 operating loss was SEK 23.25 mln compared to a loss of SEK 25.48 in q3 previous year.
* Loss per share was SEK 0.24 compared to a loss of SEK 0.30 in q3 previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016