March 3 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in February 2016 transported 632,653 passengers which is nearly a 4 pct increase compared to February 2015

* Says number of cargo units in Feb. 2016 increased by 8 pct to 25,616 units versus Feb. 2015

* Says number of passenger vehicles in Feb. 2016 increased by almost 6 pct to 69,488 units versus Feb. 2015