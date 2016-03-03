UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 (Reuters) -
* Porsche places credit notes of 1.1 billion eur
* Porsche says issue was oversubscribed, credit notes have three tranches
* Porsche says yield for all tranches was set at lower end of range Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.