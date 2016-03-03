Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 3 Pricer Ab
* French discount grocery banner Leader Price to roll out Pricer's Electronic Shelf Solution
* Together with its partner Toshiba Tec, Pricer has been selected to rollout its electronic shelf-edge solution in 63 of Leader Price's supermarkets around France
* This is a new customer win to Pricer
* The value of the order is around 11 MSEK and the roll-out will be completed during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order