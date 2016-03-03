BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Sacyr SA :
* Says unit sells its stake in three hospitals in Portugal to infrastructure fund Aberdeen for 113 million euros
* Says Sacyr Concesiones sells 98 percent in HC-Hospitais Concesionados, owner of the hospitals Source text: bit.ly/1VSM468
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016