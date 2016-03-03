BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 Endeavour Mining Corp
* FY 2015 gold production up 11% to 517 koz
* Endeavour has updated its 2016 production guidance to 535,000 to 560,000 ounces at an aisc of $870 to $920/oz
* Is projecting an AISC margin of approximately $140 million in 2016, or $255/oz
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Strategic review of exploration portfolio is underway to establish long-term exploration strategy
* Qtrly gold production 136,844 oz versus 119,729 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.