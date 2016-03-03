March 3 Endeavour Mining Corp

* FY 2015 gold production up 11% to 517 koz

* Endeavour has updated its 2016 production guidance to 535,000 to 560,000 ounces at an aisc of $870 to $920/oz

* Is projecting an AISC margin of approximately $140 million in 2016, or $255/oz

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Strategic review of exploration portfolio is underway to establish long-term exploration strategy

* Qtrly gold production 136,844 oz versus 119,729 oz