March 4 LeoVegas:

*

* The mobile gaming company LeoVegas publishes prospectus for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier on March 17, 2016

* Says intends to diversify ownership base through a combined sale of existing and newly issued shares

* The Offering comprises between 25,985,848 and 26,711,780 shares in LeoVegas, corresponding to 26 - 27 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

* The offering price will be determined by the board of LeoVegas and the Main Shareholders, in consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators, and will be established in the range of SEK 28 - 32 per share.

* The total value of the Offering (including the Upsizing shares) based in the price range amounts to approximately SEK 817 - 910 million and approximately SEK 929 - 1,035 million if the Overallotment Option is fully exercised.

* Based on the price range in the offering, the equity value of all shares in LeoVegas (including newly issued shares) is expected to amount to SEK 2,815 - 3,190 million. Source text for Eikon: