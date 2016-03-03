BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage:
March 3 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* Says successful closing of placement of 225 million Swiss franc ($227.11 million) undated subordinated debt
* Says transaction closed chf 25 million above the initial expectation communicated on February 18, 2016 at unchanged conditions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage:
* Says it completed acquisition of two properties for 4.37 billion yen in total on April 18