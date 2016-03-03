BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Grifols SA :
* Acquires 32.93 percent of Progenika Biopharma for 25 million euros ($27 million)
* Reaches 89.08 percent in Progenika Biopharma
* Says 50 percent of the price was settled in 876,777 Grifols B class shares, remaining 50 percent in cash Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016