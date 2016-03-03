March 3 Grifols SA :

* Acquires 32.93 percent of Progenika Biopharma for 25 million euros ($27 million) 

* Reaches 89.08 percent in Progenika Biopharma

* Says 50 percent of the price was settled in 876,777 Grifols B class shares, remaining 50 percent in cash Source text for Eikon:

