Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 3 Tronics Microsystems Sa :
* Signs a new industrialisation contract in life sciences
* Announces the signature of an industrialisation contract with an innovative supplier of medical devices for wearable applications
* Collaboration will bring additional potential production revenue of $2.5 mln per year to tronics in the united states, starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order