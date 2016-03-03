March 3 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* FY net profit 45.6 million euros ($49.86 million) versus 7.3 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 128.5 million euros versus 122.4 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.04 euro per share (up 14.3 percent year on year)

* Expects in 2016 to continue along its growth path and to post higher revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)