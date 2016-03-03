BRIEF-Shanghai Belling unit gets court approval for liquidation
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court
March 3 Progressnow Invest AG :
* Board of directors resolved to deposit balance sheet with the bankruptcy judge as a result of insolvency and threat of overindebtedness Source text - bit.ly/1UBQAaM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
