March 3 Zeal Network

* MyLotto24 ltd, a fully consolidated minority shareholding of Zeal Network SE, has today received a refund of 9.6 million euros ($10.50 million)from Spanish tax authority

* Payout will have a corresponding positive impact on both total operating performance and EBIT in Zeal's consolidated income statement for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)