UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Savencia Fromage & Dairy :
* FY revenue 4.44 billion euros ($4.86 billion) versus 4.61 billion euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 151.9 million euros versus 110.0 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 57.0 million euros versus 39.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/24DY1CU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.