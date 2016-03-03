BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 Trilogy Energy Corp
* net debt decreased to $544.2 million at end of 2015 from $751.6 million at end of 2014
* believes it has enough liquidity to withstand current commodity price cycle
* qtrly FFO per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.