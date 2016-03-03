March 3 Moody's Investors Service:

* Moody's downgrades Helmerich & Payne's rating to Baa1, outlook negative

* Downgrade reflects Helmerich & Payne's significantly decreasing cash flow resulting from the collapse in onshore us drilling activity

* H&P will be increasingly exposed to the lower margin spot market as its rig contracts roll off over the next couple of years