March 4 JLT Mobile Computers publ AB :

* Says its unit in USA, JLT Mobile Computers Inc., has won deal worth above 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.05 million)

* Deliveries will begin shortly and will mainly take place during Q1 and Q2 of 2016 with planned final delivery in early July Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5310 Swedish crowns)