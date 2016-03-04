March 4 Wirtek A/S :

* FY net sales 11.8 million Danish crowns ($1.74 million) versus 9.9 million crowns year ago

* FY operating profit 0.6 million crowns versus 0.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees revenue for 2016 of 12.4 million - 13.4 million crowns

* Profit before tax for 2016 is expected to be of 0.7 million - 0.9 million crowns

* Proposes no dividend for 2015