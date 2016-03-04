March 4 Datalogic SpA :

* FY sales revenues 535.1 million euros versus 465.5 million euros ($510.89 million) year ago

* FY net profit 40.5 million euros versus 30.9 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share, an increase of 38.9 pct year on year

* In 2016 revenues growth is expected to be higher than the market average above all in the European and North American markets

* In 2016 in the European and North American Markets the group expects a consolidation of its competitive position and a double digit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)