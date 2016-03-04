Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 4 Datalogic SpA :
* FY sales revenues 535.1 million euros versus 465.5 million euros ($510.89 million) year ago
* FY net profit 40.5 million euros versus 30.9 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share, an increase of 38.9 pct year on year
* In 2016 revenues growth is expected to be higher than the market average above all in the European and North American markets
* In 2016 in the European and North American Markets the group expects a consolidation of its competitive position and a double digit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order