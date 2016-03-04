March 4 Caleffi SpA :

* Board of unit Mirabello Carrara to propose project for listing on AIM Italia to shareholders for approval

* Board of unit Mirabello Carrara proposes capital increase of up to 6 million euros ($6.59 million), of which 5.5 million euros reserved to qualified investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)