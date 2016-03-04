March 4 Fitch:

* Affirmed EU and European Atomic Energy Community's long-term IDRs at 'AAA' and their short-term IDRs at 'F1+'

* Fitch affirms European Union and Euratom at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Potential for an exit vote by UK in referendum scheduled for 23 June does not have immediate implications for ratings of EU/Euratom

* Believes that a UK decision to exit EU could have longer-term negative implications for EU's creditworthiness