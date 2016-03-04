DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
March 4 Moody's:
* Moody's says PREPA makes headway toward debt restructuring, although execution risk remains high
* PREPA's liquidity profile is weak, and Moody's does not believe PREPA has internal sources to make its $400 million debt payment
* Fully expect that the current timeline, will also need to be extended
