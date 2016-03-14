UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
March 14 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Has entered into talks with a potential black economic empowerment partner
* Terms of negotiations are still being agreed
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.