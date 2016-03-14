UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 ADvTECH Ltd :
* Revenue up 40 pct for year ended 31 December 2015
* FY revenue is up by 40 pct to R2.7 billion (2014: R1.9 billion) and operating profit has increased by 75 pct to R448 million
* FY diluted HEPS up 27 pct to 51.0 cents
* Net asset value increased to 434 cents (2014: 229 cents) per share
* Final gross dividend of 17.0 cents (2014: 15.0 cents) per ordinary share
* Prospects have been considerably enhanced and with a strong foundation in place and further investments expected
* Have agreed a stretch target of 100 cents normalised earnings per share by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.