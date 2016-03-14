UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
March 14 Credit Agricole :
* Announces launch of a tender offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding tier 2 bonds and covered bonds
* Maximum principal amount of tier 2 bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion
* Tier 2 bonds purchased in context of tender offer will be canceled
* Maximum principal amount of covered bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion
* Tender offer will be open from march 14, 2016 and will expire on march 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.