March 14 Credit Agricole :

* Announces launch of a tender offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding tier 2 bonds and covered bonds

* Maximum principal amount of tier 2 bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion

* Tier 2 bonds purchased in context of tender offer will be canceled

* Maximum principal amount of covered bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion

* Tender offer will be open from march 14, 2016 and will expire on march 21