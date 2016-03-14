BRIEF-China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment's controlling shareholder sells 22 pct stake in the company
April 10 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd
March 14 Mologen Ag
* TEACH study with its immunomodulatory lefitolimod (MGN1703) in HIV patients will be extended as a result of broad immune system activation induced by drug
* recruitment of these patients is expected in next few weeks and final study results will now be available in first half of 2017
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Kevin McNamara's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015