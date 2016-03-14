BRIEF-Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period for shares in PKC Group
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
March 14 Merlin Properties Socimi SA :
* Completes acquisition of two properties in Lisbon, for 103 million euros ($114.55 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.