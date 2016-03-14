BRIEF-Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period for shares in PKC Group
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
March 14 Sixt Leasing Ag :
* FY consolidated revenue up by 15.7 percent to 665.4 million euros ($740.46 million)
* FY operating revenue (without sales revenue) increased 0.4 percent to 429.8 million euros (2014: 427.9 million euros)
* dividend of 0.40 euro per share planned for 2015
* for 2016 expects further growth in revenue and earnings Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.