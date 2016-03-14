March 14 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* TRC has offered to purchase 2 million shares of class a common stock of company at $53.50 per share in cash

* Does not endorse TRC's unsolicited mini-tender offer

* Cognizant recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation