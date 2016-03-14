BRIEF-Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to rise 1.4 pct in 2017
* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016
March 14 Pronai Therapeutics Inc :
* ProNAI Therapeutics granted orphan drug designation for PNT2258 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit