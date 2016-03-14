March 14 Dorian LPG Ltd:

* Helios LPG Pool LLC enters into an agreement to operate eight VLGCs from Oriental Energy Co. Ltd

* Helios LPG has entered into a COA with Oriental Energy covering their shipments from United States Gulf