UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Faurecia
* To offer 500 million ($555.25 million) of senior notes due 2023 to refinance its notes maturing in December 2016
* Will use the net proceeds of the offering of the 2023 notes to redeem its 490 million 9.375% notes due 2016 in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.