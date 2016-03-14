March 14 East Capital Explorer :

* To sell its entire 63 percent stake in Starman Group to Providence Equity

* Transaction will consist of an upfront cash consideration of about 81 million euros ($89.95 million) with the potential for an additional earn-out of up to 5 million euros payable in 2017

* Transaction will represent an implied total enterprise value of about 210 million euros

* Transaction will result in an exit gain for East Capital Explorer of at least 35 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)