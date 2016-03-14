March 14 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Disposal by Altech Autopage Cellular, a division of Altron Tmt Proprietary Limited

* All of suspensive conditions relating to disposal have been fulfilled and accordingly disposal has become effective and unconditional

* Disposal by Altech Autopage Cellular, a division of Altron Tmt Proprietary Limited of its Vodacom, MTN and Cell C subscriber bases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: